Baltimore City

Woman killed early Tuesday in Northwest Baltimore; two others shot in separate shooting, police say

Baltimore Sun

A woman was found dead early Tuesday morning in the Arlington neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 4 a.m. on the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue and found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. She died at the scene.

Those with information are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Two other people were injured in a separate shooting early Tuesday, police said.

The two unidentified adults walked into a hospital at about 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting took place on the 1500 block of Russell Street in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area.

Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting, and those with information are asked to call them at 410-396-2499.

