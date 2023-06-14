Advertisement
Baltimore City

Male dead after shooting Tuesday night in Broadway East, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in East Baltimore that left one male dead, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street in the Broadway East neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert and found the unidentified person suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Those with information are asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

