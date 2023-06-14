Male dead after shooting Tuesday night in Broadway East, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in East Baltimore that left one male dead, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street in the Broadway East neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert and found the unidentified person suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

Those with information are asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]