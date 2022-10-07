Homeless activists block roads Thursday to protest removal of encampment near Baltimore Farmers’ Market

A group of activists and homeless people blocked a downtown street near an Interstate 83 ramp Thursday to protest plans to remove an encampment next to the site of the Baltimore Farmers’ Market.

On Thursday afternoon, protesters erected barricades on Saratoga Street at the intersection of North Gay Street, blocking traffic. Lawn chairs in the road sat next to a red tent with a sign reading: “Housing!! Nothing ELSE!!!”

The area will be cleared Friday, a notice posted Thursday said. “Due to a licensed event, there is no trespassing or storage of belongings permitted in this area,” the notice said.

Christina Flowers, founder of Belvedere Real Care Providers Network, was one of the action’s organizers. Flowers also helped organize a similarly visible protest in August, where demonstrators placed red tents on the lawn outside City Hall. She said activists had a bail fund and were prepared for arrests Friday.

Activists and encampment residents said they want permanent housing. “I ain’t talking about shelter. I’m talking about housing,” said Ashford Davis, 37, a community activist who lives under the overpass.

The tent encampment overlapped last weekend with the farmers market. Some vendors arrived early Sunday morning to find tents in the spots they rent to sell produce, prepared food and other goods.

Pierson Geyer, the general manager for Agriberry, a Virginia-based berry farm, said that when he got to the market at 6:20 a.m. there was a roped-off area with tents where he normally sets up his stall.

The morning was cold and wet, so “at first I thought it was an emergency response for a hurricane,” Geyer said.

The market’s manager found another spot for Agriberry, and the berry stall ended up having a “pretty good sales day, all things considered,” Geyer said. The market was less busy than usual because of the rain, and some merchants didn’t show up, leaving enough open spots to shuffle the affected vendors around.

Geyer said he felt compassion for the market’s homeless neighbors, but he hoped city officials could find a solution that would not interfere with vendor stalls. The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is “a big deal market” for Agriberry, he said: The farm spends Thursdays through Saturdays harvesting fruit for the market, and hires additional staff Saturdays just to have enough berries to sell in Baltimore, a 2 1/2- to three-hour drive from where it’s located in Hanover, Virginia.

Barbara Hauck, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, which organizes the Sunday market, referred questions about the encampment to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office and the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.

Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for Scott, said his office was aware of the tent encampment and that the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services had spoken with the group.

“They were not in communication with us prior to their demonstration, nor did we give them permission to be there as BOPA has worked to issue licenses for vendors to sell their items there,” Lewis wrote in an email.

She said coordinators of the encampment agreed Thursday to relocate and that her office was working to make sure the space was ready for market vendors to set up operations Sunday.

“As we normally do, representatives from MOHS are working to connect some of those experiencing homelessness with housing and support staff to help them find more permanent housing,” Lewis wrote. “Shelter and storage accommodations have been offered to those in need.”

Alonzo Coley, 33, said that he set up his green tent under the overpass after recent cold weather made sleeping in his truck impossible. Although Coley has been offered housing, he wants a permanent housing option that will allow him to stay with his 3-year-old son, who lives with his mom in Silver Spring.

Some living under the overpass said the location is ideal because it’s close to service providers, has access to electricity and is sheltered from the elements. They say the city’s temporary housing options are inadequate or unsafe.

Ayla Reeves, 19, has been staying under I-83 for two weeks. Reeves said she tried in staying in Baltimore shelters but found them dirty and said staff didn’t treat residents with dignity. “The shelters are crazy. They don’t clean them properly, and they watched us,” she said. Reeves also expressed concern about bedbugs and living with drug users in shelters.

Not all homelessness advocates agree with the protesters’ tactics, said Anthony Williams, vice chair of the Baltimore City Care Continuum Board.

“We don’t want homeless people put in harm’s way and it’s very important that their voices are heard first,” Williams said.

He grew up in Baltimore’s foster care system and has been homeless at multiple times in his life. He said the city’s shelter system needs work, but that the mayor’s office is moving in the right direction. It takes time to spend the federal money Baltimore has set aside for housing, including funds for purchasing hotels for emergency shelter, he said.