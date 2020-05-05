Baltimore’s homeless services director on leave during coronavirus outbreak; deputy director no longer works for city

The Baltimore mayor’s director of homeless services is on leave and the office’s deputy director no longer works for the city, actions advocates say are especially worrisome during the pandemic and the threat it brings to people who live in encampments and shelters.
James Bentley, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said Jerrianne Anthony is on personal leave and John Turner is no longer a city employee. He did not provide a reason for either personnel action.
Anthony is the second top-ranking Young administration official who has been out on leave during the pandemic. In mid-March, the city confirmed that David McMillian, the director of the Mayor’s Office Emergency Management, was on leave.
It is unclear who is running of the homeless services office during Anthony’s absence and whether her leave is paid. Her chief of staff has resigned, effective later this month.
Anthony was hired in August 2018 and earns a salary of $130,000 a year. She helped roll out a plan to open new temporary shelters during the coronavirus outbreak so people experiencing homelessness had more space to spread out and lower the risk of contagion. Anthony also helped set screening and testing protocols for people staying at the shelters and arranged for hygiene items and water to be dropped off at city encampments.
Attempts to reach her late Monday were unsuccessful.
Turner was hired in April 2019 at a salary of $95,000, according to online records. It is not clear why his employment with the city ended. He also could not be reached for comment.
The chief of staff, Hannah Roberts, has resigned from the office, according to an email obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Roberts, who earned about $80,000, will remain in her position until late this month, saying in the email that the administration requested she continue to work in the office but she decided otherwise after “careful consideration.”
In her message to the Baltimore City Continuum of Care board that helps steer homeless services in the city, Roberts said she admired the “integrity and perseverance” that Anthony brought to the job.
“Jerrianne inherited a tremendously difficult charge, with the responsibility to rectify inadequate shelter conditions, identify permanent housing opportunities, and create a unified agenda for change for thousands of people in an environment where the needs far outpace the available resources,” Roberts wrote to the board.
“I am depending on each of you to take up this charge and bring to fruition the goals and objectives outlined in the community’s Action Plan on Homelessness.”
Winston Philip, chairman of the local Continuum of Care, called the situation “very complicated” in an email sent over the weekend to board members.
“This is less than optimal anytime but, especially during this pandemic,” he wrote in the message. “While lives are literally at stake, our community of people experiencing homelessness is always in double jeopardy.”
Philip told The Sun on Monday that he did not have more information about Anthony and Turner’s employment situation but said the board remains committed to fighting for the needs of people experiencing homelessness.
“I cannot stress enough that our focus is on continuity of services for the extremely vulnerable population of our neighbors that are experiencing homelessness,” he said.
Anthony came to Baltimore after working in homeless services in Washington, D.C.