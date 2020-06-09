As city council members consider plan for Baltimore’s homeless, city must replace director of homeless services

The outgoing mayoral administration laid out a plan Tuesday to provide services to Baltimore’s homeless, as the city looks to help its most vulnerable families overcome the added challenges brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
Tisha Edwards, a top aide for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, outlined proposed spending on homeless services during a City Council budget hearing. Edwards delivered the presentation in place of Jerrianne Anthony, who has served as Baltimore’s top homeless services provider but is no longer employed by the city.
James Bentley, a Young spokesman, confirmed Tuesday Anthony is no longer a city employee, but he declined to provide a reason. Anthony was placed on paid personal leave about a month ago.
The city budget for the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is proposed to shrink by about $3 million in the spending plan that begins July 1, to about $50 million which includes administrative costs, supportive services and outreach and money for temporary and permanent housing. Including additional federal funding sources, however, Edwards said the budget for the agency is about $63 million.
“About 2,500 individuals experience homelessness [in Baltimore] on any given night, so there is a real need to make sure we have a very responsive agency that partners with many, many organizations to support the needs of those individuals,” Edwards said.
Edwards is head of Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success under Young. She said she is acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.
Young has conceded the Democratic primary to keep the job he inherited when former Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned last year. While results are still being counted, City Council President Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon are leading the race.
It is unclear whether Anthony’s position will remain vacant until the new mayor takes office in December.
Bentley said Young’s focus has been in providing continuous services to people experiencing homelessness.
“The mayor is concerned with making sure operations continued unhindered,” Bentley said.
It is unclear what problem led to the shake-up in the office. Besides Anthony, former deputy director John Turner also no longer works for the city. The office’s chief of staff resigned as well.
In the wake of the departures, the city had announced plans to bring in a consultant to assess the office’s strengths and needs and manage the day-to-day operations.
Edwards praised the homeless services staff, saying they “live and breathe” the mission to make homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
“We feel really good that we are laying a strong foundation for the agency,” Edwards said.
The homeless services office became a stand-alone agency in July 2019. Previously, it was in the Mayor’s Office of Human Services.
Edwards said the agency must be well-positioned in the new budget year to address what is expected to be tremendous need for housing and eviction assistance as families deal with the fallout from the coronavirus.
She expects to tap money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
