Hoehn’s Bakery closing after 95 years

Hoehn’s Bakery, a beloved Baltimore mainstay of nearly 95 years, announced it is shuttering its doors Friday.
“Many will hope that we will reopen but, We will not be reopening,” the family-owned Highlandtown bakery wrote on Instagram.
“Please know that we are closing due to multiple reasons not just one,” the post read. “Just like everyone else we will miss it too.”
Hoehn’s has supplied Baltimoreans with renowned peach cakes, doughnuts, smearcase cheesecake and bread pudding from the corner of Bank and S. Conkling streets since 1927.
The bakery’s website was disabled as of Friday.
The Baltimore Sun described Hoehn’s as a “hidden gem of Highlandtown and a true Baltimore bakery.”
“They still use the same massive brick hearth oven from 1927 and the same recipes that came over from Germany with [owner] Sharon Hoehn Hooper’s grandfather,” according to The Sun.
One day before the announcement, the Baltimore City Health Department said that it had ordered Hoehn’s to close after finding what it described as an “insect infestation and general unsanitary conditions.”