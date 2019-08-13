Baltimore Police looking for help solving hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old

Police are looking for help to identify a woman involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old man and injured three other individuals who were stopped on the side of the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway in Southwest Baltimore Saturday evening.
The four were all standing outside a Nissan Altima at 11:30 p.m. changing a flat tire when a silver sedan traveling northbound struck them, according to police.
An African American woman stopped the vehicle briefly at the scene, but then left before police arrived, according to police. The four were transported to area hospitals where the the 19-year-old, identified by police as Keshon Nowlin, died. The three others are expected to survive, according to police.
Police are asking for anyone with information on the silver sedan or its driver to call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.