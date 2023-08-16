Older woman killed in Northwest Baltimore hit-and-run Monday; police search for vehicle involved

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities said the 88-year-old woman died after a hit-and-run in Northwest Baltimore Monday, as police continue to search for the truck.

Advertisement

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash on the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in the Ashburton neighborhood. When they arrived they found an 88-year-old woman, identified as Barbara Logan, inside of her vehicle, with front end damage.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital where she later died.

Advertisement

According to investigators, the woman was driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue, with a green signal, when the driver of a white pick-up truck drove through a red signal colliding into the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck fled the location, driving northbound onto Callaway Avenue from Liberty Heights.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was possibly operating a white Ford F-150 flatbed truck. Due to the crash, the truck should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.