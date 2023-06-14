Baltimore historical preservation panel votes Tuesday to demolish historic Hendler Creamery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore historical and architectural preservation Panel (CHAP) meeting is held on Tuesday June 13, 2023. Attorney John Murphy argues against the demolition of historical Hendler Creamery following asserted years of “neglect” by the property owner. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

The Commission for Historic and Architectural Preservation (CHAP) unanimously voted Tuesday to demolish the remnants of the historic Hendler Creamery following a heated debate.

The Hendler Creamery on East Baltimore Street in Jonestown was partially demolished and marked for redevelopment many years ago, leaving it exposed to weathering elements.

What was once a beautiful brick-red building is now “severely eroded” at the joints with “cut off iron beams” sticking out of the interior walls, “swelled with pack rust, placing undue stress on the structure,” according to the second demolition hearing analysis Tuesday.

Bill Rockey of Century Engineering expressed concerns regarding the feasibility and safety of preserving the 1912 creamery, initially built in 1892.

The building has old roots in Baltimore, previously serving as a cable car powerhouse and a Yiddish language theater. Preservationists fought hard to preserve the structure due to its historical integrity, industrial heritage and importance to the Jewish community.

Established as Hendler in 1912, the ice cream company built a name for itself in Baltimore, and sold to the popular New Jersey food company Borden in 1928.

“This is not just a contributing structure in the Jonestown Historic District, this is individually listed as a landmark in Baltimore City, “said Tom Liebel, a preservation architect.

Despite the historical significance, the board was not convinced enough to salvage the deteriorating site.

“In any of these scenarios, there is safety that we have concerns about; for the workers to do any of these things, you will have to remove some of this bracing and leave portions of the wall literally swinging in the breeze... that can risk of collapse,” said Rockey. “It’s just infeasible to do from a construction and safety perspective.”

The CHAP board had support for demolition from several groups, including the Ronald McDonald House, The Jewish Museum of Maryland, the Architectural Review Committee and the McKim Free School.

"There is no feasible way that I could see, and after talking with the engineer and other folks, to provide a safe work environment for the workers to conduct any rehabilitation," said CHAP Executive Director Eric Holcomb. "I just don't believe that this building can be rehabilitated."

“There is no feasible way that I could see, and after talking with the engineer and other folks, to provide a safe work environment for the workers to conduct any rehabilitation,” said CHAP Executive Director Eric Holcomb. “I just don’t believe that this building can be rehabilitated.”

However, not everyone was convinced the creamery should be demolished. Attorney John Murphy argued in favor of restoring the creamery, insisting that “hardship” could not be claimed to defend demolition due to negligence from the owner of the building.

The discussion lasted around two hours, ending with intense cross examination on both sides and closing comments from the commissioners.

“It’s a lot of money to spend for something that’s not gonna be structurally sound that you can’t use,” said Commissioner Nichole Battle. The committee determined reconstruction, the only viable option outside of demolition, would cost about $2,409,169.

Nevertheless, upon adjournment, everyone in attendance agreed on the common ground that the demolition of the historically significant structure was very “sad” and unfortunate for the city.