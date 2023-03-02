Baltimore Police investigate possible armed person at Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School

Police arrive at Digital Harbor High School which was placed on lockdown this morning. (Jerry Jackson)

Digital Harbor High School in Riverside went into lockdown Thursday morning while Baltimore Police investigated a report of an armed person at the magnet school.

Baltimore City Schools posted on social media shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday police were searching the building. Officers were seen leaving the school grounds a half hour later.

Advertisement

“Digital Harbor High School is currently on lockdown. All students and staff are safe and secure. We will keep you updated once the lockdown has been removed. [Baltimore Police Department] are currently doing a search of our entire building to ensure that every space in our building is safe,” the district said.

Located in Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood, Digital Harbor High specializes in educating its nearly 1,600 students in topics related to innovative technology. The school system recently invested in metal detectors at each of the city’s high schools including Digital Harbor.

Advertisement

Reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.