Baltimore pastor says he was invited again to White House to meet President Trump amid clash with Rep. Cummings

The Rev. Donte Hickman, an East Baltimore pastor who was scheduled to host President Donald Trump in his community last winter, said he was invited Monday to meet the president at the White House.
Hickman said he didn’t know if the invitation came in response to the president’s tweets over the last three days denigrating the city and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat.
Hickman said he declined to go to Washington because he was “unavailable."
Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he was looking forward to a meeting with “wonderful Inner City Pastors!”
Hickman invited the president last year to Baltimore. The White House accepted but then canceled a planned December visit.
Hickman went to the White House instead to talk about how the Trump administration is working to help struggling communities in the nation’s cities, in part though tax breaks for investors who put money into neighborhoods designated “opportunity zones.”
Hickman said Monday that his invitation to Trump to come to Baltimore still stands.
“I think it’s important for the president to engage with and really see the community of which he talks about and has talked about giving support to," Hickman said.
A spokesman for the White House could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hickman, who leads the Southern Baptist Church, said he’s meet with private developers intrigued by the opportunity zones, but that the federal government also needs to dedicate more public money to revitalizing impoverished neighborhoods.
“This is a life or death moment for people living in the communities," Hickman said. "I believe it’s above the personalities and rhetoric.”
Hickman said he hopes the president’s tweets, in which he called Cummings’ 7th congressional district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," will lead to Trump being held accountable for what happens in Baltimore.
“We need more of his influence beyond the insults," Hickman said.
At the event Hickman attended in December at the White House, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to use their resources to bolster the opportunity zones program. The president said the order was designed to help communities like the one where Hickman’s church stands.
“This council will support communities like East Baltimore, where Pastor Donte Hickman is helping lead a groundbreaking project in the newly designated opportunity zone,” Trump said then. “He’s been an incredible leader.”
Then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Cummings declined invitations to attend the earlier White House event. Hogan is a Republican and Pugh and Cummings are Democrats.