Baltimore Sun staff wins award for ‘Healthy Holly’ coverage; named finalist for Pimlico reporting

The Baltimore Sun staff has won a first-place National Headliner Award for its investigative reporting into former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and the controversy surrounding her series of “Healthy Holly” children’s books.
The Sun and its staff took home the first place award for investigative reporting in newspapers not in top 20 media market, the organization wrote in a release, for its coverage of the controversy.
The Baltimore Sun’s extensive coverage of Pugh’s improper book deals first revealed in March 2019 that Pugh did not disclose a $500,000 relationship to sell the books to the University of Maryland Medical System.
In the months following, The Sun continually exposed new aspects of Pugh’s scheme, some of which were cited in an 11-count indictment charging the former mayor with defrauding area businesses and nonprofit organizations with nearly $800,000 in sales of the children’s books.
“Just a few hours before we voted this category, former Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison for the crimes that this package exposed,” judges for the organization wrote in a release.
“It started with an offhand comment made in the well-tuned ear of a good reporter. The hard and thorough work that followed exposed a culture of entitlement,” the judges wrote.
The Sun also took home a third-place award for spot news in daily newspapers, all size, for its coverage of the immediate aftermath of Pugh’s indictment.
The Sun was also a finalist for an award from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc. for its articles detailing the fight to keep Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore City and how the track’s owners spent millions of dollars more in grant money to upkeep Laurel Park instead.
IRE wrote in a release that the work of former Sun reporter Doug Donovan and current reporter Jeff Barker was finalist for the nonprofit’s award in the sports investigations category.
A March 1, 2019 article revealing that the Stronach Group was spending substantially more money improving its Laurel Park racetrack rather than the crumbling Pimlico Race Course “took sports reporting to another level," the organization wrote.
“The reporter[s] did a good job chipping away at the story and connecting all of the pieces to achieve measurable results,” the organization wrote.
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumble” took home the award for its “Game Change” report, which investigated communities analyzed the racial and socioeconomic factors of football players to see which communities are most at risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE.
An NBC News report detailing the danger of foul balls at baseball games was also a finalist for the award.