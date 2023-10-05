Coppin State holds prayer walk for Morgan State after shooting: ‘At HBCUs, we’re all family’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

About 60 Coppin State University students, Alumni Association board members and local supporters take part in a prayer walk around campus to show support for Morgan State University where five people were shot on the campus yesterday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

On Wednesday night during a prayer walk at Coppin State, students and alumni strolled around campus in support of those who go to class a few miles away at Morgan State, a fellow historically Black college and university where five people were shot Tuesday night.

“I have family in Spelman. I have people in Morehouse. You know what I’m saying?” Praise Alayode, a sophomore from Silver Spring, said. “At HBCUs, we’re all family because we all went through the struggle, so when one person hurts, every person hurts with them, so even if you don’t know somebody, you know them.”

Advertisement

Four of the five victims are Morgan State students and all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred during the university’s week of homecoming events. Morgan State President David K. Wilson canceled or postponed all scheduled activities during the annual celebration, and classes are canceled Wednesday through Friday.

No suspect has been identified by Baltimore Police.

Advertisement

Coppin State Alumni Association President Kevin Carr said he and his board members scrambled Tuesday night to contact five Coppin State students on Morgan State’s campus to celebrate homecoming before the group safely returned home early Wednesday morning.

Coppin State University Police Department Chief Dameon Carter said at the prayer walk 101 police chiefs from HBCUs across the country held a conference call Wednesday morning to offer support to Morgan State.

Jean Wilson-Richie, a 1972 Morgan State graduate who now lives near Coppin State, said friends all over the HBCU community called her Wednesday.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I heard from friends at Texas Southern, in North Carolina, from Wiley College, Florida A&M and schools in Louisiana,” Wilson-Richie said. “I understood they generally cared about what had happened because we’re all one family.”

Wilson-Richie added the walk reminded her of silent protests of the 1960s and Let America Be America Again by Langston Hughes.

[ Morgan State shooting: Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s violence on the Baltimore campus, homecoming and class cancellations ]

Sharon Y. Blake, a retired Baltimore City Public Schools teacher and union president and also a 1972 graduate of Morgan State, said she gleaned hope off the youth Wednesday night in West Baltimore. About 50 students and a dozen alumni attended the prayer walk.

“HBCUs are a culture of belonging, a culture of support, a culture of recognizing the struggle. We come with a history of struggle and knowledge that we know that we can make it,” Blake said. “As Black people we are spiritual people. That is what led us to freedom. and as spiritual people we come together believing hoping and knowing there is a better day.”

The walk was organized by Coppin State’s chapter of Bethel Campus Fellowship, a prayer and community service group first founded at Bowie State University. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne is the state’s fourth HBCU.

Advertisement

“There is a group chat with all the campus fellowship leaders in Maryland. They were the first people to let me know saying hey please pray for us we’re on lockdown,” Daniel Parris, a sophomore from Washington D.C., said. “Coppin and Morgan are technically rivals, but we all love each other.”