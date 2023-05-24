Tanker truck spills hot tar close to I-895 on Wednesday afternoon

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Fire Department’s HAZMAT team responded to an overturned tanker truck that spilled hot tar by an Interstate 895 ramp Wednesday.

Moravia Road exits for I-895 and Route 40 were closed as firefighters and the Maryland Department of the Environment arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Michael Winn said.

#BMORESBravest are on scene of an overturned tanker truck that was hauling hot tar on Moravia Rd at I-895. The road is shut down including the on ramp from Moravia to 40 and to 895. #BCFDSOC Hazmat @MDEnvironment are on scene. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/wsAjk9Yzvh — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 24, 2023

Winn said there were no injuries.

The scene was by the Pulaski Industrial Area near the Baltimore County line. Southbound I-895 reopened after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted.