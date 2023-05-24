Tanker truck spills hot tar close to I-895 on Wednesday afternoon

The Baltimore Fire Department’s HAZMAT team responded to an overturned tanker truck that spilled hot tar by an Interstate 895 ramp Wednesday.
Moravia Road exits for I-895 and Route 40 were closed as firefighters and the Maryland Department of the Environment arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Michael Winn said.
Winn said there were no injuries.
The scene was by the Pulaski Industrial Area near the Baltimore County line. Southbound I-895 reopened after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted.