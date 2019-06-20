Ambulance company that won big Baltimore contract to pay $1.25 million to settle Medicaid fraud case

An ambulance company hired by Baltimore last year, despite objections that it was the subject of a federal investigation, has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve allegations it defrauded Medicare thousands of times, federal authorities said Thursday.

The company, Hart to Heart, was first accused of billing for unnecessary ambulance rides by a former employee in 2013.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit brought by the employee and joined by the federal government. It doesn’t require Hart to Heart to admit liability.

If Hart to Heart doesn’t pay the settlement, authorities could bar it from doing business with federal health programs.

Maureen Dixon, an agent at the federal health department’s inspector general’s office, which stepped in to investigate the case, said that companies that engage in Medicare fraud “steal from the pockets of the taxpayer and jeopardize federal healthcare programs.”

Neither the chief executive of Hart to Heart nor the company’s attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

Federal authorities alleged in a complaint last November that Hart to Heart, which is headquartered in Harford County, submitted claims to Medicare for transporting patients when it wasn’t medically required. The government also alleged that former employees said they were pressured into falsifying documents to make it look as though the transportation was necessary.

Last June — while the investigation into Hart to Heart was underway — Baltimore awarded the company a five-year, $33 million deal to transport Medicaid patients.

When the contract came before the city’s spending board, lawyers for Transdev, which previously held the contract and was seeking to win it again, said it was “perplexing” that the city would award the work to a company that was under investigation by federal authorities.

“It’s worth significant weight, to transition from an entity within known record, known relationships, known contributions and dedication to the city,” attorney Senchal Dashiell Barrolle told board members, “to an entity that on the other hand does not have that experience yes, and also has that specter of impropriety on account of the investigation.”

Erin Sher Smyth, city’s procurement officer, told the board that officials were aware of allegations against Hart to Heart but only gave the claims so much weight because they “have not resulted in a final determination of disqualification.”

Smyth said Transdev’s bid was $16 million higher and that the company was itself under investigation for overcharging on another city contract. Smyth didn’t identify the contract but in September the city sued Transdev, alleging it overcharged for years to run the Circulator bus system. A judge dismissed the case in December.

The board, then controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, rejected the protest by Transdev and unanimously approved the contract with Hart to Heart. So far the company has been paid $4.2 million.

In the federal case against Hart to Heart, authorities accused the company of submitting thousands of fraudulent claims and receiving millions of dollars in payouts from Medicare.

The government alleged Jason and Terry Skidmore, the husband and wife who own Heart to Hart, got their employees to carry out scheme using a mixture of training, threats and coercion. Employees were allegedly disciplined, fired or quit when they wouldn’t go along.

The allegations revolve around whether the company was routinely transporting patients who could sit, stand or walk, meaning they typically didn’t need to travel by ambulance.

Federal authorities said that the company had a policy that required crew members to walk out of the room if they found a patient sitting up and ask the staff at medical facilities to have them lie down instead. Then the crew would only document discovering the patient lying down.

A former manager at the company told investigators to include certain phrases in their reports so that Medicare would be more likely to pay out. They included “assist to stretcher,” “fall risk,” “unable to walk,” and “patient needed maximum assistance.”

The former employee who first brought the case will receive $237,500 of the total settlement. His attorneys will be paid another $50,000.

