xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 29, 2021 6:02 PM

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating and experiencing mild symptoms, according to police.

Harrison is fully vaccinated and had received a booster, police said.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will command the department until Harrison’s recovery.

“I’m glad I was fully vaccinated and am experiencing only mild symptoms,” Harrison said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore City

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement