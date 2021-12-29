Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating and experiencing mild symptoms, according to police.
Harrison is fully vaccinated and had received a booster, police said.
Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will command the department until Harrison’s recovery.
“I’m glad I was fully vaccinated and am experiencing only mild symptoms,” Harrison said in a statement.
“I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community.”