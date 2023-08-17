Harris Teeter in Locust Point to temporarily close to deal with pest issue

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harris Teeter in Locust Point is temporarily closed to deal with a pest issue, said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter Director of Corporate Affairs.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the high standards Harris Teeter is known for, we have contacted both our professional pest control company and the Baltimore City Health Department to partner with us on sanitation and control measures,” Robinson said. “Additionally, we have implemented strict sanitation protocols, initiated a thorough cleaning and will maintain ongoing inspections. With this expansive mitigation programming, we anticipate reopening the store soon.”

The store’s location was not included on the Baltimore City health department’s list of recent food establishment closures, where it reports businesses shut down for health code violations.

The Baltimore City Health Department did not close the Whetstone Way Harris Teeter and was not working with this location before it made this decision, said Yianni Varonis, Baltimore City Health Department’s director of communications.

In the meantime, customers are urged to visit the store’s other Baltimore location in Canton.