Harborplace pavilions in Baltimore will come down as part of redevelopment, firm says

Baltimore residents are hoping the new ownership of Harborplace will redevelop the two pavilions to revive the Inner Harbor. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Any of the many visions for a revitalized Harborplace will start with the pavilions being demolished, according to the firm redeveloping the space at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The pavilions will come down as a part of re-imagining the struggling marketplace, the firm’s managing partner, P. David Bramble, said during a community engagement session Saturday.

Alexandra Hughes, a spokesperson for MCB Real Estate, said there is no timeline for demolition, as the project is still in the community engagement and design process.

Bramble struck a deal to acquire the pavilions in April 2022 and announced a design team in July for the redevelopment project. The new owners have held several community engagement sessions to determine goals for the renewal, citing a need for what they described as “Baltimore’s front porch” to stay local.

Harborplace, which first opened in 1980 as a fixture of the burgeoning Inner Harbor, has been passed between multiple owners the past several years. A New York-based real estate firm bought the property for $98.5 million in 2012, though years of decline under their leadership led a judge to order the pavilions into receivership. An appraisal conducted last summer found the marketplace was leasing just 38% of the space available, and placed its market value at $45.8 million and its liquidation value at $27.5 million.

When his firm obtained the 156,000-square-foot waterfront property, Bramble blamed the development’s decline partially on years of out-of-town ownership and national chains eroding the pavilions’ local character.

“The last thing we need is another mall. Malls don’t work,” he said at the engagement session Saturday. “We need mixed use, we need vibrancy, we need people on the street.”