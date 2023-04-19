Baltimore spending board amends lease for struggling Harborplace, pushing proposed redevelopment forward

Baltimore’s spending board approved an amendment to a decades-old ground lease for the city’s struggling Harborplace development Wednesday, a deal that will span a three-year development planning period for the Inner Harbor property.

The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the agreement, which gives developer MCB Real Estate rights to the city-owned land beneath the destination on the city’s waterfront.

Under the deal, the lease, which dates back to 1979 and was last held by New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp., would be reassigned to MCB. The city has agreed to waive any existing defaults under the lease and charge no rent for the span of a three-year period during which MCB will work on redeveloping the property.

During that time, MCB has agreed to offer “pop up” rentals for local businesses on the site, according to the lease. MCB has agreed to maintain Harborplace in its current condition.

“Today is a milestone in what has been somewhat of a saga over Harborplace,” Colin Tarbert, CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., told the board Wednesday.

The twin mall-like pavilions, with a mix of stores and restaurants, have been losing money for years under Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp. The group bought Harborplace a decade ago for about $100 million and promised major renovations to the pavilions. But the firm defaulted on a $76 million loan, plunging Harborplace into receivership in 2019.

Last April, Mayor Brandon Scott announced West Baltimore native David Bramble and his firm, MCB, had agreed to buy Harborplace. In December, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge approved the sale.

The price of the deal has not been disclosed, but an appraisal conducted last year estimated the value of Harborplace at $45.8 million and its liquidation value at $27.5 million. At the time of the appraisal, Harborplace was leasing just 38% of its more than 156,000 available square feet.

Turning around the beleaguered Harborplace — considered an iconic part of the Inner Harbor — is seen as key to attracting people and businesses to downtown. Tarbert called the location “critical” to the city Wednesday.

The amendment approved Wednesday, without any questions from the board, is the fourth to the lease first signed in 1979 with Harborplace Limited Partnership. The lease will need to be amended again once plans for the site are complete, Tarbert said.

Baltimore residents are hoping the new ownership of Harborplace will redevelop the two pavilions, background, to revive the Inner Harbor. April 9, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Bramble previously told The Baltimore Sun the transformation of Harborplace will be shaped by a “massive” and “comprehensive” community engagement and design process to assess what he called “the front porch of Baltimore.”

“We want it to be local, we want it to be authentic, we want it to represent the best of Baltimore, and we really want it to be a reflection of the whole city,” said Bramble, who, along with partner Peter Pinkard, is managing partner of MCB.

State lawmakers have pledged $166 million in funding to renovate the Inner Harbor and its attractions and boost downtown Baltimore. Of that, $98.5 million is earmarked for other institutions and relocating 3,000 state workers downtown from State Center in West Baltimore; the remaining $67.5 million was set aside for making over the Inner Harbor promenade, the city-owned property around Harborplace.

The city has pledged $1 million to assist with the redevelopment effort.

Baltimore Sun reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this article.