Harbor Tunnel floods briefly, to close this weekend for unrelated repairs

Water flooded into the Harbor Tunnel Friday morning, halting southbound traffic for about a half-hour, after a crew inadvertently opened a fire line valve, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Photos on social media showed water gushing from the wall of the tunnel, the part of I-895 that goes under the Patapsco River. Cars can be seen splashing through water, which although seemingly not very deep was enough to trigger tunnel fears among some.
“Stuff of nightmares!!!!!” was a typical response on Twitter.
A crew was testing equipment within the tunnel when it opened the valve of a line used by firefighters to access water in case of an emergency, the transportation authority said in a statement. It was immediately closed, and pumps were activated to clear the water.
“We’re taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again during the testing," the statement said. "There is no safety issue nor malfunction.”
In any event, the tunnel will be closed this weekend for ongoing repairs. Prior to the flooding, the transportation authority announced the tunnel would close in both directions at 6 a.m. Saturday for continuing work on walls and tile and pump replacement.
The southbound tube will open at 4:30 a.m. Monday, with one lane of traffic in each direction at least through Friday.
The work is part of a 3-year project to replace the 60-year-old I-895 bridge and the Holabird Avenue exit ramp north of the tunnel, and should be completed in the summer of 2021, the authority said.