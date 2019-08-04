Nightly closures scheduled in Harbor Tunnel this week

Nightly closures are planned in the Harbor Tunnel this week, and Maryland transportation officials are warning drivers to be prepared for delays.
The northbound portion of the tunnel will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and then from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday night through Thursday morning.
The southbound portion will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.
While lanes are closed, two-way traffic will run through the portion of the tunnel that remains open. The Maryland Transportation Authority warned drivers that could create 15-20 minute delays compared to normal travel times.
Officials said the closure times are subject to change because of weather, traffic conditions or emergencies. They said the closures are part of ongoing work to repair and replace parts of Interstate 895, including $28 million in upgrades for the tunnel.