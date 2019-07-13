Baltimore’s 895 Harbor Tunnel toll booths open again after Legionnaires’ investigation

The Maryland Transportation Authority reopened the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel administration building and is accepting cash payment again at toll booths after two employees came down with Legionnaires’ disease, the administration announced Friday.
MDTA closed the Interstate 895 Harbor Tunnel toll plaza Tuesday while Maryland and Baltimore health officials investigated for possible sources of Legionella bacteria after learning that two employees were diagnosed with legionellosis disease, a form of bacterial pneumonia commonly referred to as Legionnaires’ disease.
Both employees received treatment for the disease, and health officials collected samples from the facility. The results are pending, but the Transportation Authority treated water systems at the facility, the administration announced Friday.
As of Friday, there was no confirmation of the bacteria in the facility’s systems, the agency said.