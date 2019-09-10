Broken Hanover Street water main repaired in downtown Baltimore, service restored

A broken water main under Hanover Street downtown has been repaired, and water service has been restored to the Bank of America Building at 100 S. Charles St., the Baltimore Department of Public Works announced Tuesday.
The water main break on the block of Hanover Street between Pratt and Lombard streets happened Monday afternoon, just as the traffic gridlock lifted following building evacuations and street closures for what turned out to be an unoccupied van loaded with containers of possibly stolen diesel fuel in the T. Rowe Price parking garage.
The parking garage in the Bank of America building will be closed Tuesday, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said. Operations of the federal courthouse, which is nearby, were not expected to be affected.