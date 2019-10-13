The Hanover Street Bridge — officially the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge — in South Baltimore will not close Monday as originally scheduled, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon.
The department had said Tuesday that the bridge would be closed between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street from 6 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The bridge was closed 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday and the previous weekend as part of a project to replace center locks and tail locks on the bridge, which is expected to require several more weekend bridge closures before the end of the year, spokeswoman Kathy Dominick said last week.
The century-old bridge, a vital link between downtown and the city’s southern peninsula and the port of Baltimore, was temporarily closed in August after grating was discovered to be missing on some sections.