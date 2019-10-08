The Hanover Street Bridge in South Baltimore will close for repairs for a second consecutive weekend — although it will reopen Sunday for Ravens game traffic, the city Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
The bridge — officially the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge — will close the road between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, and again from 6 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, the department said in an announcement.
Crews will replace center locks and tail locks on the bridge, which is expected to require several more weekend bridge closures before the end of the year, spokeswoman Kathy Dominick said.
The century-old bridge, a vital link between downtown and the city’s southern peninsula and the port of Baltimore, was temporarily closed in August after grating was discovered to be missing on some sections.
The bridge will reopen Sunday for the Ravens’ 1 p.m. home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, Dominick said.
The bridge was labeled “structurally deficient" in 2015, and the city spent $400,000 to re-deck the surface last year.
Consultants hired by the city in 2018 recommended spending $50 million to rehabilitate the bridge, reducing it to four lanes and adding walking-and-bicycling paths on each side. But funding for the project has not been identified.