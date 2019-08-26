Baltimore’s Hanover Street bridge temporarily shut down for missing grates

The Hanover Street bridge was temporarily closed Monday after it was discovered grating was missing on some sections, according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation.
Department spokesman German Vigil said inspectors were notified around 10:30 a.m. for potential structural issues on the bridge. After arriving, workers inspected the bridge and closed it entirely in both directions after discovering several sections of missing grating. By 11:30 a.m., both northbound lanes and one southbound lane were reopened.
Vigil said the remaining two southbound lanes were reopened at 3 p.m.
Investigators will now begin working on a full inspection of the bridge, Vigil said.
The Hanover Bridge, which is more than 100 years old, has long been in need of repairs.
In 2015, the bridge was referred to as “structurally deficient.” Last year the city spent $400,000 to repave the bridge. But experts say it will take more than that to make the structure safer.
Consultants hired by the city in 2018 recommended $50 million in upgrades. Former Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau also said it could cost more than $100 million and take up to nine years to fix.
“We are in the process of reevaluating what work needs to be done,” Vigil said about the potential construction.