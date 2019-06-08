Hanover Street bridge closed this weekend for repairs

The Hanover Street bridge, formally the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects the South Baltimore peninsula with points south, is closed this weekend for repairs.

The Department of Transportation said the bridge would be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, for repair work.

Traffic headed southbound was to be detoured onto I-95, using I-295 and Waterview Avenue to get drivers back onto Hanover Street, while northbound traffic was to be detoured onto Waterview Avenue to I-295.

