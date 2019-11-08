City officials say the Hanover Street Bridge will be closed for several Fridays and Saturdays over the next six weeks for ongoing maintenance work.
In a release, the Department of Transportation wrote that the bridge — officially the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge — will close to traffic in both directions between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street every Friday at 8 p.m. for the next six weeks.
The bridge will reopen either Saturday or Sunday evening each week, the department wrote, with construction scheduled to continue until Dec. 22.
The bridge will be closed during the following times:
- 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 through 6 p.m. on Nov. 9
- 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 through 8 p.m. on Nov. 16.
- 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24.
- 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 through 8 p.m. on Dec. 14.
- 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Department spokeswoman Kathy Dominick said in October the bridge would need several weekends of repairs before the year’s end to replace center locks and tail locks. It was temporarily closed in August after grating was found to be missing.