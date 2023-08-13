Hampden Family Center closes in North Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After 28 years of working to support families in North Baltimore, the Hampden Family Center has shut down.

A notice posted on the family center’s website and dated Aug. 7 notes that the Family Center has “temporarily closed.”

Although the statement does not state a reason for ceasing operations, it is worded in such a way as to imply that the causes were financial.

“We know our services are essential to the clients we serve, and that this closure will impact them the most, along with our dedicated staff,” the statement reads.

“Please know that the whole community is working hard to reinstate the center’s programs and services in the short-term and to find ways to establish the sustainability of our operation in the long-term. We hope to be back up and running as soon as possible …“

The statement included a link for donations.

A spokesperson for the center could not be reached immediately Sunday for comment.

According to its most recent tax filing, as of June 30, 2022, the nonprofit was running more than $34,000 in the red. Total revenues were $488,920, and expenses were $523,060.

The previous year, the family center netted a $65,477 profit, with total revenues of $473,443 and total expenses of $407,966.

The Hampden Family Center opened June 10, 1995, according to a history posted on its website.

For more than a quarter-century, the organization aimed to strengthen the community by providing such programs as literacy classes for adults, monthly lunches for senior citizens and after-school and summer programs for children.