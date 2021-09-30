Historic Southwest Baltimore hospital, slated for restoration, burns down

The building was tucked back at the end of two driveways marked “private” on North Wickham Road. Until 1997, it had operated as a for-profit mental health hospital for children started by psychiatrist Dr. Sheldon Glass, but shut down over financial problems. An investor group owned by Sheppard Pratt Health bought the property, and sold it to New Psalmist Baptist Church for $1.4 million in 2000. In 2006, the city bought the property from the church for $2.5 million.