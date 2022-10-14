Virginia man pleads guilty in 2017 killing of South Baltimore bartender outside convenience store

A 25-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting South Baltimore bartender Alex Wroblewski, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced.
Marquese Winston of Richmond was convicted of second-degree murder and a handgun charge for the death of Alex Wroblewski, 41, who was fatally shot while walking home after tending bar at The Rowhouse Grille in Federal Hill in November 2017.
Many in Wroblewski’s Locust Point neighborhood knew the bartender. Posters with his nickname, “Albo,” hung from bars, restaurants and rowhouse windows, and hundreds of people packed a candlelight vigil in his memory.
Winston was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said video footage captured Winston and a woman leaving a vehicle and approaching Royal Farms, where a confrontation outside ended with Winston shooting Wroblewski in the stomach before the two fled the scene.
A jury first convicted Winston in 2019, in a trial in which a 21-year-old testified against his mother, Winston’s girlfriend Tonya Hayes.
The Maryland Court of Special Appeals reversed Winston’s conviction based on issues with jury selection, ordering that he be granted a new trial.
“This was a hard fought conviction for a case that shocked the city and especially the family of a dearly beloved man. My heart goes out to Mr. Wroblewski’s loved ones who had to endure the tremendous pain of this senseless act of violence,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.
Court records didn’t list a specific lawyer for Winston.