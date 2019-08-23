Advertisement

Fells Point’s Greedy Reads independent bookstore is opening a new location in Remington

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 23, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Dr. John Krakauer of Baltimore, a regular customer, waits at the register with Audie, the owner's dog, at Greedy Reads, a bookstore in Fells Point, last August. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Fells Point bookstore Greedy Reads is opening a new location across from the R. House food hall in Remington, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The goal is to get it open “sometime before the holidays,” according to the post.

“Baltimore has been such a wonderful home for Greedy Reads, and I can’t wait to get to know even more of you,” the post read.

The independent bookstore, which opened last year, is run by Montgomery County native Julia Fleischaker, who worked in the publishing industry with firms like Penguin Books and Melville House.

