Video shows tense exchange between Baltimore Police and church officials defying a COVID shutdown in March

As the video shows, enforcing restrictions at places of worship can come with unique difficulties, forcing authorities to balance concerns about religious freedom with those about health and safety. Such debates have even reached the nation’s highest court. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order limiting the size of religious gatherings in certain areas with high infection rates was unconstitutional. The court ruled similarly in a case out of California in April.