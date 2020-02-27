A century after the women’s vote, Goucher College to be honored as key suffrage site

Lilian Welsh, professor of physiology and hygiene, was the guiding spirit of the suffrage movement at Goucher. In her classroom, she inspired her students to expand their educational opportunities and participate in suffrage and women’s right causes. Welsh was one of 100 students and faculty members who took part in a Washington, D.C., suffrage parade on March 3, 1913, the day before Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. In 1916, she helped organize the Goucher chapter of the National College Equal Suffrage League. (Courtesy of Goucher College)