‘It felt like he was home’: Mervo High hosts memorial service for late Baltimore student, football player Elijah Gorham

Nixon said Gorham’s mom made a similar pitch. The coach took one look at the boy — 5-feet-2, about 120 pounds — and wondered if he should pester the principal for one more spot at the school. He did, unsuccessfully. But he told Gorham and his mom that if he excelled at another school, they could consider him as a transfer student. He got the grades and it paid off: He made it to Mervo.