Glen Burnie man sentenced to nine years in prison after FBI find half a billion NSA documents in his home

A former National Security Agency contractor from Glen Burnie was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for stealing nearly half a billion classified NSA documents over two decades.
Glen Burnie resident Harold Martin III, 54, was arrested in 2016 after FBI agents raided his home in search of stolen government documents. He plead guilty in March to willful retention of national security information
Martin has been incarcerated for three years already. That time will count toward his sentence. He also received three years supervised release.
After ordering the longest ever imposed sentencing on a willful retention charge, U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett said he hopes the nine-year prison sentence will “send a strong message to the public and those who have access to classified documents."
Some of the documents Martin stored at his home included information on foreign intelligence and operations against global terrorists.
The FBI investigation found no evidence that Martin had a malice against the United States nor an intention to transmit the documents to anyone else, said James Wyda, Martin’s attorney.
Before the sentencing Wyda asked the judge to consider Martin’s mental health issues.
Throughout the case Martin was depicted as having a hoarding issue and became obsessed with his work.
“It’s an illness not treason,” Wyda said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said Martin’s actions were still “a national danger.”
.