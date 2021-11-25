Many Marylanders eager to return to Thanksgiving volunteer efforts after COVID pause, but some precautions still in place

On Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant at 3224 St. Paul St. will serve all the traditional fixings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shallal said he thinks it will be a unique opportunity for those who may not normally be able to eat inside a restaurant to be able to be doted on and feel special. There also will be an open mic for poetry and performances along with a winter clothing and blanket giveaway.