Fire displaces 2 people in West Baltimore’s Gilmor Homes; one pet missing, the other thought dead

A fire at one of the Gilmor Homes public housing units in Baltimore displaced two people Saturday night, the Baltimore Fire Department confirmed.
No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out about 9:44 p.m. in an upper unit in the 1500 block of Presser Court, according to Blair Adams, a Fire Department spokeswoman.
A cat and dog were reported missing after the fire, Adams said.
A singed mattress, a melted plastic clothes hamper, clothes and other belongings remained piled on the sidewalk late Sunday afternoon below the smashed-out upper windows from which firefighters had tossed them the night before.
The missing dog was found but was pronounced dead by medics after being treated at the scene, said a neighbor who lives across from the unit where the fire happened.
The mother and daughter who were displaced were staying with a relative, the neighbor said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.