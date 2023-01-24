Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate conduct with students

An instructor at Gilman School in North Baltimore has been fired after school officials learned he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with students off campus.

The teacher is no longer employed by Gilman, spokesperson Brooke Blumberg confirmed Tuesday morning.

The school “recently learned about several reports of inappropriate out-of-school conduct” between students and the middle school teacher, she said in an email.

“The behavior in question is both concerning and in direct violation of Gilman’s policies,” Blumberg said, adding “not to mention the standards and expectations” set for appropriate conduct with students.

He was immediately terminated, and this has been a regrettable situation for the school, she said.

“As this is a personnel matter involving minors, we are not able to provide additional information,” Blumberg wrote. No criminal charges have been filled against the teacher, Baltimore police and the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Decades of alleged sexual abuse at Gilman were documented in an investigative report commissioned by the school and obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The report, which detailed instances from the 1950s through 2008, outlined how students were regularly manipulated and coerced into engaging sexual behaviors including massages, bondage and blindfolding, stripping naked and inappropriate touching.