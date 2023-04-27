Baltimore man charged for having ‘ghost gun’ with fully automatic switch, police say

A Baltimore man was federally indicted this week after police say they found him with ammunition and a so-called “ghost” gun that had a conversion device, or switch, turning it fully automatic.

The firearm was seized during an April 19 traffic stop in East Baltimore, according to a narrative contained in charging documents for Garrick Powell, 30. Powell faces federal criminal charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and of a “machinegun.”

Charging papers describe that the firearm had no required serial number and was a loaded “polymer 80″ handgun equipped with a “rapid fire trigger activator.” Polymer80 Inc. is one of the nation’s largest gun manufacturers and the subject of an ongoing lawsuit from the City of Baltimore.

During a search of the car Powell was in, police also found an extended magazine with 33 cartridges, the documents said.

Powell has no attorney listed in online federal court records. Police wrote in charging documents for Powell that he was shot nonfatally last August.

Powell was also previously acquitted of killing Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale, who was shot in January 2021 with an untraceable “ghost gun” later recovered by police. A juror said after Powell’s not guilty verdict last May there was “not enough evidence.”

According to recent charging documents, Powell was under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department and the federal ATF, and was the subject of surveillance over February, March and April.

On the April 19 morning, prior to the traffic stop, police say they observed him hold an object in his waistband, which they said was an “adjustment” to a suspected firearm not held in a holster. A firearm was spotted on the floor of the vehicle during the traffic stop, police said.

The Maryland Gun Center told police Powell wasn’t permitted to have a firearm or ammunition due to past offenses.

Firearms without serial numbers, known as “ghost guns,” have been the target of state and federal attempts to crack down on the weapons, which officials say have increasingly been found at crime scenes. Backers of new restrictions say the firearms can be purchased off the internet and put together at home, thereby enabling them to dodge background check requirements.

The Maryland General Assembly last year made it a misdemeanor to buy, sell or transfer the parts without a serial number and to possess a firearm without a serial number. A new federal rule unveiled last year, meanwhile, redefined firearm to include unfinished parts for a privately-made weapon, requiring them to be licensed and have serial numbers, and for interested buyers to undergo a background check.

Baltimore officials announced last year they were suing Polymer80, alleging the company was responsible for a wave of untraceable, build-it-yourself firearms. It and a nearby Anne Arundel County gun shop were accused by the city of overlooking the violent consequences of the sales in favor of profit. Court records show the case is slated for trial in Baltimore Circuit Court in October 2024.

