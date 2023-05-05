Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis has sentencing hearing set for Friday in 2020 hit-and-run case

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon in the case of a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020.

He pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a suspended license and running a red light.

The charges stem from an incident early on the morning of Nov. 5, 2020.

Around 2 that morning, Davis left the Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Baltimore and got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, according to his charging documents. A member of Davis’ entourage arranged for a police escort from the nightclub to the hotel, prosecutor David Owens has said.

Davis, who had his license suspended, diverted from his police escort, turning onto Eutaw Street and eventually onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Owens said.

He ran a red light where the city thoroughfare intersects with Washington Boulevard, striking the passenger’s side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Davis fled before the four occupants of the Toyota were taken to the hospital for cuts, bruises and sprains.

Investigators pieced together the boxer’s actions that morning by reviewing CitiWatch, red light and private security camera footage from the area around the crash.

According to charging documents, the Lamborghini Davis was driving crashed into a fence on the property of a 7-Eleven after colliding with the other car.

Davis’ attorney, Michael Tomko, said Davis recently had purchased the sports car, which had license plates from a dealership, from a person in Florida but had not yet transferred the registration.

A camera from the business showed him helping a woman from the passenger’s seat of the Lamborghini before a black Chevrolet Camaro picked them up.

Footage showed Davis and the woman get out of the Camaro in the valet area of the Four Seasons hotel downtown and walk inside.

Owens said Davis had compensated three of four people injured in the crash for their injuries and losses.

In January, Davis defeated Hector Luis Garcia by TKO, defending his World Boxing Association lightweight championship. He was guaranteed to take home $1.5 million from the fight.

Last month, he beat the previously undefeated Ryan Garcia with a knockout in Las Vegas.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.