Baltimore Museum of Art restaurant, Gertrude’s, closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, the Baltimore Museum of Art’s restaurant, has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page Saturday.
Gertrude’s chef John Shields said in the post that the restaurant is hoping to reopen next week, after the premises are sanitized.
The employee who tested positive worked on July 8, 10 and 12, the restaurant’s post read, adding that staff will not be permitted to return to work without a negative test result. The restaurant plans to contact patrons who visited the restaurant during the period when the infected employee was on site, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant, which offered indoor seating, in addition to outdoor seating overlooking the museum’s sculpture garden, officially reopened on July 10, after a soft opening a few days prior. It had been closed since March 15, according to its Facebook page.
In a post announcing its reopening, the restaurant wrote “It ain’t over yet, so be smart and wear a mask (you too Donald).”
Gertrude’s joins throngs of Baltimore restaurants that have cycled between open and closed as a result of the pandemic. For instance, numerous restaurants in the city’s Canton neighborhood, one of the area’s hardest hit ZIP codes, closed after employees reported positive tests.