Funeral arrangements set for Gerald Brown; family requests attendees wear all white

Funeral arrangements are set for Gerald Brown, a former basketball player at Frederick Douglass and what was then Loyola College.

Brown was shot and killed June 7 in Northwest Baltimore in the 3700 block of W. Forest Park Ave. Born and raised in Baltimore, the 34-year-old played basketball in Europe after college, made popular comic videos for social media and did stand-up comedy routines.

Brown’s family and friends received an outpouring of support online after his death.

Brown, known affectionately as “GeeSongz,” is survived by his three children, a sister and a family associate.

The family will host a viewing Thursday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Homes, PA — at 9200 Liberty Road in Randallstown. The wake will be Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at Empowerment Temple at 4217 Primrose Ave. in Baltimore with the funeral immediately to follow at 11 a.m.

The family is requesting that guests wear all white to the funeral and other events.

Friends and community members left comments on Wylie Funeral Homes’ website, describing Brown as an “extraordinary talent” with a “carefree personality.” Other comments said Brown “touched a lot of people with laughter and wisdom,” stating his “legacy just began.”

Brown will be buried at King Memorial Park immediately after the service.