A Northeast Baltimore elementary and middle school was evacuated Wednesday and after a gas leak was found by firefighters.
Baltimore City Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters were called to Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School for a strong gas odor around 10 a.m. Firefighters then went door to door in the school to evacuate the classrooms because the odor was so pungent, Adams said.
Blair said 29 children complained of feeling ill and were checked by paramedics but nobody was transported to the hospital.
BGE was also called to 4517 Hazelwood Ave., Adams said, and turned off the gas for the entire school.
Students were dismissed early because the school is not able to reopen due to the odor. Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted that parents can pick their children up at the recreation center entrance.