A gas explosion destroyed part of a Baltimore neighborhood. Here are ways to avoid or safely deal with gas leaks

At least one person is dead and several others are seriously injured after a gas explosion Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore.
Three homes were decimated by the blast, which also damaged neighboring properties close to the Reisterstown Road Plaza shopping center.
While the cause of the explosion still isn’t clear, reporting from The Sun last year revealed that Baltimore Gas and Electric likely needs to replace thousands of miles worth of outdated pipelines, a project that could take them decades.
In the meantime, homeowners should be mindful of the potential for gas explosions, and what to do in the case of a gas leak, experts say.
What should you do if you smell gas?
If you smell the “rotten eggs” odor characteristic of a gas leak, BGE recommends that you leave the area immediately, before contacting its emergency gas service line (877-778-7798). You may also hear the hissing sound of natural gas escaping, or see fire coming from the ground, dirt being blown into the air or dead vegetation in a green area.
You should avoid turning anything on before escaping to a safe area — not even a light switch, flashlight, car, garage door or cell phone —BGE’s website says, and you should not light a match. Individuals should also keep in mind that homes that don’t use gas can still experience gas leaks from outdoors, BGE’s website states.
How do gas explosions occur?
Explosions occur when natural gas is released into a home and catches fire. That’s why BGE recommends that customers don’t turn on anything before leaving their home if they smell gas. Doing so could create a spark, causing the gas to detonate.
Older pipes are more prone to leaks, experts say, but leaks can also occur if someone digs into a line, so Marylanders should call 811 at least two business days before digging to ensure service lines are properly marked.
How can you prevent them from happening?
For starters, homeowners should always hire qualified professionals to install gas appliances, and should never attempt to do so themselves, according to Columbia Gas of Maryland’s website. Homeowners should also contact a professional if they notice any changes with their appliances, like no heat or overheating from their furnace/boiler, a yellow flame or the presence of soot around a burner on their gas stove, or their furnace or hot water heater fan often kicking on and off, the website said.
Homeowners should also schedule regular inspections for their gas appliances and piping, according to Columbia Gas.
“It’s important to have your natural gas appliance connectors checked by a qualified professional. Some older uncoated brass flexible connectors are more susceptible to failure, which could lead to a gas leak if not replaced,” the website read.
Homeowners should also avoid storing flammable materials, like gasoline, spray paints, solvents, insecticides, varnish, cleaning products and other pressurized containers, in the same room as any natural gas or heat-producing appliances. They should also avoid storing combustible materials nearby, including rags, mops and paper.