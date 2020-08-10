A gas explosion destroyed part of a Baltimore neighborhood. Here are ways to avoid or safely deal with gas leaks

For starters, homeowners should always hire qualified professionals to install gas appliances, and should never attempt to do so themselves, according to Columbia Gas of Maryland’s website. Homeowners should also contact a professional if they notice any changes with their appliances, like no heat or overheating from their furnace/boiler, a yellow flame or the presence of soot around a burner on their gas stove, or their furnace or hot water heater fan often kicking on and off, the website said.