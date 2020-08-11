Here’s how you can help the victims of Baltimore’s gas explosion — and what not to do

Interested volunteers can also sign up on the Central Maryland chapter’s website, Bruce said. They will need to go through a background check before they can help on the ground, but they can ask to be placed at particular site, Bruce said. It’s unlikely that volunteers will still be needed to help victims of Monday’s explosion by that time, Bruce said, but the Red Cross is looking to build up its reserve of volunteers, since the Central Maryland Branch responds to 30 to 40 fires per week in the Baltimore area alone.