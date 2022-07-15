Parking garage partially collapses in downtown Baltimore

First responders are at the scene of a parking garage that partially collapsed Friday morning in downtown Baltimore, according to officials.
No injuries have been reported, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
Advertisement
It appears an entrance to the parking garage, located at 1 E Pratt St., has collapsed. Numerous EMS workers are at the scene.
Advertisement
Charles Street has been shutdown from Lee Street to Conway Street, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734. This is a high-traffic section of downtown Baltimore.
This article will be updated.