Parking garage partially collapses in downtown Baltimore

First responders are at the scene of a parking garage that partially collapsed Friday morning in downtown Baltimore, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Advertisement

It appears an entrance to the parking garage, located at 1 E Pratt St., has collapsed. Numerous EMS workers are at the scene.

We are on scene of a garage collapse at 1 E. Pratt St. at this time, we have no injuries reported. Media Briefing will be at 11:30 at Charles & Pratt St. pic.twitter.com/2p8Qlh7ZG3 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 15, 2022

Advertisement

Parking garage collapse at 1 E Pratt St. Initial report from the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is that there are no injuries. More info to follow as it becomes available. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 15, 2022

Charles Street has been shutdown from Lee Street to Conway Street, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734. This is a high-traffic section of downtown Baltimore.

⚠️COLLAPSE⚠️

unit blk E Pratt St 21202#DowntownWest@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a parking garage collapse. #BCFDSOC Special Operations are on the way to check for anyone trapped. Req building inspector & @BaltimoreOEM



Charles shut down Lee to Conway #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/ckIS140lY0 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 15, 2022

This article will be updated.