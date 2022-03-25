One person dead, another injured in Friday shootings in Northwest Baltimore

Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday in Baltimore, according to police.

Police found a person with gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue in Northwest Baltimore around 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers took a person of interest into custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.

Another victim, age 60, was found around 2 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the thigh in the 2800 block of Harford Road, near Clifton Park in Northwest Baltimore. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2444.

Police also announced the arrest of a suspect in a separate shooting that took place Thursday.

Devonta Cox, 30, was arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after police say he fled the location of a shooting on Thursday at the 1800 block of Eagle Street, near Carroll Park.

The victim in that shooting, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the face and body, and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Cox is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.