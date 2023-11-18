Man shot in Belair-Edison Friday night, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Baltimore police responded to Belair-Edison in the 1700 block of Elmley Avenue to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

There, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation by Eastern District detectives revealed that the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.