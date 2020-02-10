Detectives are investigating whether a Northeast Baltimore house fire that injured three boys, four adults and a pair of responding police officers before dawn Sunday was intentionally set, according to police and fire officials.
Hours before the fire, about 10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the house in the 5100 block of Plainfield Ave. in the Frankford neighborhood for a reported domestic larceny, said detective Donny Moses, a police spokesman. Detectives are now examining any connections between the incident and the fire, he said.
“Of course that’s something we’re looking into,” Moses said.
Chief Roman Clark, a Baltimore Fire Department spokesman, confirmed fire investigators are investigating arson as the cause.
“We’re looking into the possibility of it being an arson,” Clark said. “We’re working in conjunction with the police."
The boys, ages 2, 5 and 9, and the six adults, including the two officers, all were listed in stable condition after the fire in the 5100 block of Plainfield Ave. just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fire Department. Their injuries were characterized as smoke inhalation and their names were not released.
This story will be updated.